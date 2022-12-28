English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeauto News

Sony-Honda Mobility to unveil its first electric vehicle concept at CES 2023

Sony-Honda Mobility to unveil its first electric vehicle concept at CES 2023

Sony-Honda Mobility to unveil its first electric vehicle concept at CES 2023
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Dec 28, 2022 6:19:25 PM IST (Published)

Pre-orders for Sony-Honda Mobility’s upcoming EVs are likely to commence by end of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start first in the United States by the spring of 2026, followed by Japan in the second half of the year.

Two of the biggest Japanese industrial giants — Sony and Honda — joined forces earlier this year to take on Tesla, the world’s biggest electric vehicle (EV) company by market capitalisation.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly

Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly

IST3 Min(s) Read

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

IST3 Min(s) Read

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

IST3 Min(s) Read

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read


Sony and Honda-owned joint venture mobility company ‘Sony-Honda Mobility’ is all set to unveil its first EV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 4.
Recently, Sony-Honda Mobility (SHM) provided glimpses of a new mystery vehicle, which reportedly will be designed and manufactured by Honda. Sony, on the other hand, will be responsible for the service and entertainment platform, which is touted to be somehow related to the company’s latest gaming console, PlayStation 5.
The new concept EV is expected to get support for Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. Pre-orders for Sony-Honda Mobility’s upcoming EVs are likely to commence by end of 2025, with deliveries scheduled to start first in the United States by the first half 2026, followed by Japan in the second half of the year.
Also Read | From SUVs to e-scooters, Indian EV sector grows over 200% in 2022
Yasuhide Mizuno, a senior Honda executive, is serving as the JV's chairman and CEO, and Izumi Kawanishi, an executive vice president at Sony, is the president and chief operating officer. SHM, in a statement, said that it aims to become a software-oriented ‘Mobility Tech Company’ by providing high-value-added products and services, and building new relations with customers.
The company claims to offer its new EV with features like:
  • Autonomy: SHM aims to develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions and to enable Level 2+ driver assistance in even more situations such as urban driving. Moreover, the company also claims that it plans to include hardware with a high-performance system on a chip (SoC) with total processing power exceeding 800 tera operations per second (TOPS).
  • Augmentation: The company also aims to develop a new human-machine Interface to provide a personalised in-car experience through cloud-service connectivity. SHM plans to introduce a seamlessly integrating of real and virtual worlds and offer entertainment and emotional space through digital innovations, similar to the metaverse.
  • Affinity: SHM also plans to build an open community for not only customers but also for other automotive industry players to create new mobility entertainment.
    • Earlier at CES 2020, Sony unveiled the Vision-S Concept (which was later renamed Vision-S 01). It later introduced its second concept vehicle called the Vision-S 02.
    Also Read | SUVs emerge as biggest selling models in India — Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai top players
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Consumer Electronics ShowElectric Carelectric sedan Vision-SHondaSony

    Next Article

    From SUVs to e-scooters, Indian EV sector grows over 200% in 2022