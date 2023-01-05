Sony and Honda’s prototype EV will come equipped with 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, with 800 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computing power.

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), on Thursday, announced its new brand ‘Afeela' and unveiled a new type of mobility prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, US. This newly unveiled prototype of the new "Afeela" EV brand built with Honda would harness Sony’s vast entertainment content as it looks to become a player in next-generation cars.

Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO of SHM, at the unveiling, said, “SHM strives to become a Mobility Tech Company that will pursue innovation in mobility by combining cutting-edge technology and passion along with people who pioneer the future with their creativity, based on our corporate purpose 'Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations'.”

Yasuhide Mizuno, the representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., stands beside a newly unveiled electric vehicle prototype car Afeela

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda's know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony's imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

In terms of safety and security, Sony and Honda’s prototype EV will come equipped with 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, with 800 tera operations per second (TOPS) of computing power.

With this prototype EV, the company aims to bring mobility space into entertainment space together by seamlessly merging real and virtual worlds and has started to build new concepts for mobility with Epic Games. According to Mizuno, the car will use the ‘Unreal Engine’ 3-D creation tool from Epic Games, the maker of the "Fortnite" series of games.

In addition to this, SHM will also develop the production model based on this prototype. “Pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, sales by the end of 2025, and delivery from spring in 2026 in North America,” said Mizuno. The company also revealed that the new EV would be priced at a premium.

Sony Honda Mobility's new prototype Afeela EV

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda's 12 plants in the US, followed by Japan, Honda's home market, and other markets, including Europe, but no dates have been set.

Sony's this long-awaited push into electric vehicles with Honda aims to show how manufacturers are increasingly focused on the cockpit experience in cars, which will ultimately help increase the potential to sell content via subscription services cars, especially as autonomous driving capabilities improve.

Also Read: India prioritised vehicle purchases over electronic and luxury items in 2022

"To realise intelligent mobility, continuous software updates and high-performance computing are required," said Mizuno. “To advance the intelligence of mobility, SoCs from Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis will be used in key features including AD/ADAS, HMI/IVI, and telematics. SHM is building a strategic technology partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to realize next-gen mobility experience,” he added.

Qualcomm recently launched a new processor, the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, that handles assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips, and bringing them together can help bring down costs.