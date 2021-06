Over half of Toyota Kirloskar Motor's dealerships have partially opened up in the last week as several states have started easing COVID-19 restrictions. Matching supply with demand is likely to be a challenge for the carmaker over the next month.

However, things will soon begin to normalise and the demand picture for passenger cars looks net positive, says Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, one of India's leading Utility Vehicle (UV) automakers, manufactures products like the much-loved Fortuner and Innova Crysta, alongside younger, smaller models like Glanza and Urban Cruiser.

In this episode of the Smooth Ride podcast, CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev catches up with Soni to discuss how the Japanese automaker's principle of Heijunka is critical to planning its production- a system where demand "pulls" manufacturing.