Smooth Ride Podcast: States put customers at centre of EV policies, no longer fighting for investment

India now has a total of 16 states that have formulated or proposed dedicated electric vehicle policies. And increasingly, it is customers and not manufacturers who are at the centre of the initiatives, which include cash incentives and tax exemptions or subsidies.

In this edition of the Smooth Ride podcast, CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev delves into the working of these policies, of which the most recent ones came up in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

She talks to Suraj Ghosh, Associate Director leading the South Asia division of powertrain and compliance forecasts at IHS Markit, about the changing shape of state EV policies and how states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may take a leaf out of some of the newer policies to go back to the drawing board -- this time, with customer adoption at the centre of their schemes.

