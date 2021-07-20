Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Smooth Ride Podcast: States put customers at centre of EV policies, no longer fighting for investment

    Smooth Ride Podcast: States put customers at centre of EV policies, no longer fighting for investment

    Profile image
    By Alisha Sachdev | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tune in to Smooth Ride podcast as CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev talks to Suraj Ghosh, Associate Director leading the South Asia division of powertrain and compliance forecasts at IHS Markit, about the changing shape of state EV policies.

    Smooth Ride Podcast: States put customers at centre of EV policies, no longer fighting for investment
    India now has a total of 16 states that have formulated or proposed dedicated electric vehicle policies. And increasingly, it is customers and not manufacturers who are at the centre of the initiatives, which include cash incentives and tax exemptions or subsidies.
    In this edition of the Smooth Ride podcast, CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev delves into the working of these policies, of which the most recent ones came up in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
    She talks to Suraj Ghosh, Associate Director leading the South Asia division of powertrain and compliance forecasts at IHS Markit, about the changing shape of state EV policies and how states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu may take a leaf out of some of the newer policies to go back to the drawing board -- this time, with customer adoption at the centre of their schemes.
    Tune in to Smooth Ride podcast for more
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Lockdowns likely to affect business in short-term: MRF

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank982.10 -33.75 -3.32
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank982.10 -33.75 -3.32
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6150-0.2550-0.34
    Euro-Rupee87.6880-0.6210-0.70
    Pound-Rupee101.4360-0.9000-0.88
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6788-0.0049-0.73
    View More