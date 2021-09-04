Smooth Ride Podcast: M&M’s new Chief Design Officer on new SUV logo, born-EVs and more

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) recently appointed Pratap Bose as its chief design officer at a time when the automaker wants to go for the kill in India's competitive SUV market.

In this edition of the Smooth Ride Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev chats with Bose about the new brand logo on Mahindra XUV700.

Bose who is no stranger to the game as he was Tata Motors' former global design chief says the brand essence of Mahindra’s SUVs has been redefined to “explore the impossible”. The new logo will be seen not only on cars but also in showrooms, and on other physical and digital assets.

The two also discuss the plan ahead to accomplish M&M’s vision to become “more SUV than ever”, the buzz about born electric vehicles, customer connect and more

