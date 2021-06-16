Home

    Smooth Ride Podcast: India's EV policy most ambitious in the world now, says Ather Energy

    Smooth Ride Podcast: India's EV policy most ambitious in the world now, says Ather Energy

    By Alisha Sachdev | IST (Published)
    Tune in to CNBC-TV18's Smooth Ride Podcast to find out more about the government's electric vehicles policy, Ather Energy's flagship product - the 450X, its expansion plans, and the production challenges it faces as it enters a massive growth spurt.

    Smooth Ride Podcast: India's EV policy most ambitious in the world now, says Ather Energy
    After a recent modification to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II) scheme, this week’s edition of the Smooth Ride podcast focuses on electric vehicles - electric two-wheelers to be specific.
    Not surprisingly, the government's decision to significantly hike customer incentives for electric two-wheelers under its FAME II scheme is a major shot in the arm for Made-in-India e-2-wheeler makers, and also for customers who wish to switch to EVs by lowering the cost-entry barrier.
    CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev gets in conversation with the founders of Ather Energy, Swapnil Jain and Tarun Mehta to talk about what Mehta says is the "take-off point for mass adoption of EVs in India."
    Tune in to Smooth Ride Podcast to find out more about the new policy, Ather's flagship product - the 450X, its expansion plans, and the production challenges it faces as it enters a massive growth spurt.
