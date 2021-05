Smooth Ride Podcast: As Tata Motors reimagines Jaguar Land Rover, CFO Balaji talks about challenges, launch, and more

Tata Motors, one of India's largest automakers, has been scripting a stunning turnaround story in its once struggling domestic passenger car business. The automaker is making big strides towards an audacious 'reimagination' of its England-headquartered luxury car business Jaguar Land Rover. The company now plans to go fully electric by as early as 2025.

One person who has brought immense credibility to the management of Tata Motors as it navigates these significant changes is Group Chief Financial Officer PB Balaji.

In this edition of the Smooth Ride Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev catches up with Balaji and draws on Jaguar Land Rover's Reimagine challenges, the competition it faces from global counterparts, and an exciting and critical product launch.

Tune in to the Smooth Ride Podcast to find out more about Balaji's outlook on demand and supply of Tata  Motors' business, its plans to raise funds even as the business focuses on debt reduction.