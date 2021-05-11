Smooth Ride Podcast: 2021 will be another challenging year for auto sector

In 2019, the Indian auto sector was in the throes of a complex slowdown -- with regulatory changes, liquidity woes and poor sentiment – and the industry awaited to turn a new leaf, but then came 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on all those expectations.

Come 2021 and the second coronavirus wave hit India in an unprecedented way, with automakers finding it difficult to hold ground as most consumers are refraining from spending on luxuries.

To find out what lies ahead for the auto industry, the trends in mobility, the year gone by, exits and entries of auto majors and more, CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev gets in conversation with Rajeev Singh, Partner, Automotive Sector at Deloitte India in the first episode of the Smooth Ride Podcast series.

They discuss all about what transpired in the recent past and how the sector is coping in these difficult times.