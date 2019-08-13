Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Slowdown transient, regulatory and taxation changes hurt automobile sales, says Maruti chairman RC Bhargava

Updated : August 13, 2019 09:08 PM IST

With todayâ€™s technology on batteries, electric cars are not likely to be acceptable to the customer, says Bhargava
'We do not have large inventories of BS-IV; the only place where there is some inventory is in the diesel Brezza.'
Slowdown transient, regulatory and taxation changes hurt automobile sales, says Maruti chairman RC Bhargava
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV