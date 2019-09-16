Slowdown-to-Scrap Yard: India's 'Cash for Clunkers' policy in offing
Updated : September 16, 2019 08:34 AM IST
The automobile industry has repeatedly sought an 'End of Life' policy from the central government as a measure to arrest the falling sales.
The policy, if implemented, is expected to encourage customers to go in for new purchases which will be backed up by government incentives in lieu of their old vehicles.
Significantly, the move, is considered to be the most vital element of any further package to prop-up the sector's growth.
