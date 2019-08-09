Auto
Slowdown in auto industry has impacted steel sector, says Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran
Updated : August 09, 2019 07:10 AM IST
Narendran, also the vice-president of CII, was speaking to reporters after representatives of various industry bodies held a meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.
While auto industry has its own challenges, the government can do a lot in construction and infrastructure segments, but the rest depends on private capital and residential demand, he added.
As per SIAM figures, vehicle wholesale across all the categories declined by 12.35 percent to 60,85,406 units in April-June against 69,42,742 units in the same period of last year.
