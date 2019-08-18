Auto
Slowdown: Hyundai Motor India lists 'no production days'
Updated : August 18, 2019 09:25 AM IST
India's second-largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), has declared "no production days" this month for some of its production departments owing to tough market conditions for the automobile sector.
The company had "no production days" on August 10 and 12 at its Body Shop-2, Paint Shop-2, Assembly Shop-2 and Support Teams (three shifts) and Transmission-2 (six shifts).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more