The fourth generation Skoda Octavia was launched in India on June 10. The 2021 Octavia will be available in two variants -- Style and Laurin and Klement -- at a starting price of Rs 25.99 lakh for the Style, while the Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim has been priced at Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sedan, built on the updated MQB platform is larger than the existing model (outgoing) and will come with a 190hp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Skoda had initially planned to launch the Octavia in April but it was postponed in the wake of the intensifying second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exterior of the new model has a sharper and an aggressive front with a new chrome plated grille, narrower headlamp with bi-LED technology and LED fog lamps. To give the sedan a sporty look, the manufacturer has opted for a coupe-like roofline and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end has also been designed with sharp multiple lines running across the width of the car and has a two-part tail lamps that are LED lit.

The interior has a new dashboard that resembles the new generation virtual cockpit with an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument console, customised and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The two-spoke steering wheel with knurled scroll wheels has been borrowed from the premium 2021 Skoda Superb model. The new Octavia will also boast of suede and leather upholstery, electronically adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-zone Climatronic AC with Aircare filter, Canton sound system with 12 speakers, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and paddle shifters.