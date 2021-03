The Skoda Kushaq is set to debut globally on March 18. The midsize SUV is the latest addition to the auto giant’s repertoire. Kushaq, the Sanskrit word for 'king', stays true to the company’s uniform nomenclature of having 'K' and 'Q' in the beginning and the end of the name, respectively.

Though Skoda is expected to announce the price for Kushaq soon, the SUV is expected to be competitively in the range of Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom), due to the heavy localisation of parts.

It will rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

The SUV features a prominent and wide Skoda grille and dual headlights. The front bumper looks sporty due to the numerous cuts and creases. At the rear, the SUV has a roof spoiler and wraparound LED tail-lights. The car has five colour options — Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Tornedo Red and Honey Orange.

Inside, the SUV has a 10-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, central AC vents and feather-touch HVAC controls. There are also twin cup holders and multiple storage areas. These apart, there is ambient lighting, six speakers wireless Smartlink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, six airbags, child seat mounts, and a multi-collision braking system.

The Skoda Kushaq has two engine options – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol. The 1.0-litre engine puts out 115hp and comes with 6-speed manual and torque convertor auto gearbox options. The 1.5-litre unit puts out 150hp and comes with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option.

Here's a look at its competitors:

Kia Seltos: The starting price of Kia Seltos, the 5-seater SUV, is Rs 9.89 lakh, and it goes up to Rs 17.45 lakh for the top variant, Kia Seltos GTX Plus AT D. According to the company website, the car has three engine options — 1.4 litre GDI turbo petrol, 1.5 litre Smartstream petrol, and 1.5 litre diesel. It has three driving modes — Normal, Eco, Sport — and three traction modes — Mud, Snow/Wet and Sand.

Hyundai Creta: The SUV is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in five variants — E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The 5-seater SUV has engines similar to Kia Seltos — a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines have 6-speed manual transmission, while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol option only has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Nissan Kicks: Its price starts from Rs 9.5 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.64 lakh. The Kicks is available in three variants — XL, XV, and XV Premium. It has a 5-seater layout, and comes with two petrol engines — 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (106PS/142Nm) paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (156PS/254Nm).

MG Hector: Priced between Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 18.42 lakh (ex-showroom), MG Hector is available in four variants — Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The 5-seater mid-size SUV has petrol as well as diesel engines. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit is rated at 143PS and 250Nm, and is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Its 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 170PS and 350Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.