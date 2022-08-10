    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Skoda reopens bookings for Kodiaq, deliveries in 2023
    The three Kodiaq trims are tagged at Rs 37.49 lakh, Rs 38.49 lakh and Rs 39.99 lakh respectively.

    Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it has again commenced the bookings of its SUV Kodiaq, with deliveries scheduled in January-March next year. The company had earlier opened the bookings for the model in January this year.
    Prices start at Rs 37.49 lakh and will be applicable for the January-March quarter of 2023, the Czech automaker said in a statement. The booking amount is Rs 50,000, and the SUV can only be booked across the company's dealerships across the country, it added.
    The three Kodiaq trims are tagged at Rs 37.49 lakh, Rs 38.49 lakh and Rs 39.99 lakh, respectively. "We are opening bookings for Q1 2023 and will announce phase-wise booking windows for the rest of the 2023 volumes," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis stated.
