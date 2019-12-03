Skoda gets ready to re-launch popular model Octavia in India

Automaker Skoda is all set to re-launch its popular model Octavia in the country. The automaker announced the launch of the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 through a teaser video.

According to reports, the new model, whose Â 200 completely built units have already been shipped to the country, will come with a 2.0-litre TSI engine that produces more power and torque than its predecessor.

The new version, the company claimed, has a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. It also features a turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission system.

The development comes as reports emerged in September that the automaker planned five product launches in India before the end of 2020 to ensure brand relevance amongst consumers and maintain dealer profitability before the new vehicles under the Volkswagen Groupâ€™s â€˜India 2.0â€™ plan start rolling in from 2021.

India 2.0 is the Volkswagen Groupâ€™s â‚¬1 billion (about Rs 8,000 crore) plan to develop India-specific products on a customised vehicle platform to improve sales in the country.