Auto
Skoda gets ready to re-launch popular model Octavia in India
Updated : December 03, 2019 08:37 PM IST
The new model, whose Â 200 completely built units have already been shipped to the country will come with a 2.0-litre TSI engine that produces more power and torque than its predecessor.
The new version has a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.
