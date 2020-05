These are uncertain times for buyers of automobiles. While some carmakers have been introducing new models despite the ongoing lockdown, the restrictions on movement have meant customers are apprehensive to step out and experience the new vehicles in a showroom.

The remedy, in some measure, can be online demos. But Skoda Auto India does not think car-buying will change a lot post COVID-19. In fact, the automaker will encourage customers to take test drives, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India told CNBC-TV18, adding,"All of the cars we have launched have new engines which haven't been seen in Skoda cars before. For example, the new 1.0 TSI petrol engine in the Rapid is 23 percent more efficient than the ongoing engine model."

The Czech automaker introduced the Rapid 1.0 TSI, the new Superb as well as the new SUV Karoq. The new Rapid is the lowest-priced model of the lot, starting at Rs 7.49 lakhs, with the other two priced at Rs 29.99 lakhs and Rs 24.99 lakhs respectively.

Skoda Superb

Skoda Rapid

SUV Karoq

The production of the new Rapid will start at the company's factory in Pune next week, Hollis told CNBC-TV18.

"For customer who don't want to visit showrooms or shopping malls... we have launched an end-to-end contactless solution with a high-quality video experience," Hollis said.

"Personally, I don't think car-buying will change a lot. We have added a channel for customers who don't want that (physical showroom) experience. But brick and mortar showrooms will not go out in the medium term."

Currently, about 70 percent of Skoda's 80 outlets in the country are operational, even as major metros including Delhi and Mumbai continue to be shut. Hollis says Mumbai and Delhi along with some other regions form 30 percent of Skoda's market in India. The automaker is focused on resuming workshop operations to also ensure a steady stream of business to its retail partners.

"In some markets such as Goa, Bangalore, Coimbatore, our dealers are working almost with 100 percent staff. In some other places it is 30 percent. We are engaging with regional governments on that front," Hollis said.

Even with open showrooms, however, there was very little sales activity. "We are in a unique situation. We sold out the few BSIV cars in stock to our customers, which are registered but not yet delivered. The reason we haven't sold any cars in this time is because we were sold out. The test is for the next couple of weeks after the new BS-VI cars are launched."

Skoda has already started to feed its dealership network with the new cars.