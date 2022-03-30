Six airbags in cars, even economy models, to become the norm soon: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of road transport and highways, on Wednesday said the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program, known as Bharat NCAP, would focus on the structural safety of vehicles for passengers.

"Bharat NCAP ratings will improve the quality of the Indian automotive sector. The government is making six airbags mandatory in all cars, even for economic models," Gadkari said.

This is not the first time Gadkari has spoken about making six airbags mandatory for motor vehicles carrying up to eight passengers across all variants and segments. In January, Gadkari had said this would become mandatory for all carmakers from October 1 this year.

For a long time in India, only the driver seat had airbags, which too were absent in economy variants of some cars. The government asked firms to fit airbags compulsorily in driver seats from July 2019. The co-passenger seats got mandatory airbags only from January this year.

Though making six airbags mandatory would improve vehicle crash safety ratings by a lot, the move would make cars costlier and would likely dent the budget car segment.

Gadkari's comments on passenger safety come on the back of news of an electric vehicle catching fire in Pune. Member of Parliament GK Vasan asked Gadkari about electric vehicles catching fires and demanded manufacturers to be doubly careful.

To this, Gadkari said electric vehicle manufacturers are supposed to make vehicles as per safety standards laid down by government.

"For new electric vehicles, we have already taken decisions on quality. We are very particular about the safety of people. India's safety standards for electric vehicles are in line with global standards," Gadkari said.

Gadkari visited Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car and said India would soon become green hydrogen exporting country.

Meanwhile, after news of Ola EV catching fire broke, in a statement the company said: “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days."

The company added that Ola was committed to the highest quality standards in its products. "We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days,” the company said.