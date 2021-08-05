Simple One to launch flagship electric scooter on August 15; check details here

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy will launch its first flagship electric scooter on August 15. The scooter is expected to have two variants S1 and S1 Pro.

The electric two-wheeler startup would set up its production plant at Tamil Nadu’s Hosur. The company aims to start production this year and is planning to invest over Rs 350 crores over the next two years.

The first factory, spread across two lakh square feet, will have a production capacity of around one million units on a yearly basis. The company will generate at least 1000 jobs.

The Simple One scooter is expected to be priced around Rs 1.1 lakhs to Rs 1.2 lakhs (ex-showroom). The company said the electric scooter will have a range of 240 km in Eco Mode, which is significantly more than any other electric scooter available in the market. The top speed of this electric scooter is 100 kmph and it has a 0 to 50 kmph claimed time of 3.6 sec.

The two-wheeler will have a removable 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, a touch screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation.

The design of the e-scooter looks futuristic. There’s a triangular headlamp unit with an LED Daytime Running Lamp. The scooter’s turn indicators are mounted on the handlebar and the body comes with a lot of creases and straight lines.

Suhas Rajkumar, founder, and CEO of Simple Energy, said that this will be a huge milestone for the company as it aims to lead electric mobility in the country and cater to a larger audience.

Meanwhile, Ola also plans to launch its electric scooter on August 15.