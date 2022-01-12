Simple One e-scooter delivery to begin from June; prices start at Rs 1.09 lakh

Simple Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle company, has announced that it will start delivering its e-scooter from June 2022. The e-scooter had made its debut on Independence Day last year to a strong response. The company has received 30,000 orders in just five days.

“We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionise the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

The Simple One is going to be available starting at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) and can be pre-booked for a price of Rs 1,947. The e-scooter will be India’s faster indigenously manufactured e-scooter, with a top speed of 105 kmph and the ability to accelerate from 0-40 in less than 2.95 seconds. The e-scooter will come with a range of 203 km in Eco mode and a maximum range of 236 km in IDC on a fully-charged battery.

The scooter will come with a 30L boot space, the largest in the segment. Other features on the Simple One include an intuitive smart dashboard. The angular sharp design with winglets on the sides, proportioned and sleek body structure, sporty look, integrated turn indicators both on the front and rear side have been winning hearts since its debut.

“We are elated with the market response that has been coming across our way on Simple One. The technology used for the Simple One will define and enable our future in this industry. We have some of India’s best minds conducting R&D, designing and engineering for our products, and we are confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations,” Rajkumar added.