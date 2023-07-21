Simple EV projects Rs 1,600 crore revenue for FY24: CEO Suhas Rajkumar

Since its launch in May, the Simple One has won widespread attention for its IDC-certified range of 212 kilometres and its price tag of Rs 1.58 lakh, inclusive of a fast charger. CEO Suhas Rajkumar maintains that these factors are key growth drivers, and are factors behind the fast clip of pre-bookings.

Two months after launching its first e-scooter Simple One, e-mobility start-up Simple Energy has told CNBC-TV18 that it stands to make revenues of Rs 1,600 crore in this fiscal. In an exclusive chat, the company's Founder and CEO, Suhas Rajkumar said that Simple EV's revenue projections are in proportion to the pre-bookings for Simple One, which have crossed the one lakh figure.

"The revenue outlook is promising, considering the strong customer interest and demand reflected in the pre-order numbers," said Suhas, "Each pre-order represents a potential sale and revenue generation opportunity for the company."

Since its launch in May, the Simple One has won widespread attention for its IDC-certified range of 212 kilometres and its price tag of Rs 1.58 lakh, inclusive of a fast charger. Suhas maintains that these factors are key growth drivers, and are factors behind the fast clip of pre-bookings.

"The growth drivers to this are the lack of competitive products in the market, range anxiety, specs and features of our product," he said, "These pre-bookings indicate strong customer interest and demand for our products, which provide a solid foundation for (further) revenue generation."

Simple EV will now embark on a journey of operational expansion, production ramp-up and delivery capability scale-up to realise its revenue projections. "We have started delivering the Simple One in Bengaluru, and our focus in Phases 1 and 2 is to stabilise sales operations," Suhas said.

In May, the company told CNBC-TV18 that it was targeting an order book of Rs 1,400 crore through sales of 1.5 lakh Simple One sales in 18 months. Going by the present revenue projections, the start-up is on track to getting there. Suhas also told CNBC-TV18 that the start-up would target $100 million in its next fund-raise. This plan is on track too.

"The projected funding round is ongoing and as of now we haven't finalised or announced its completion," he told CNBC-TV18.com. "These funds will be used to strengthen R&D, production capacity, marketing and customer support infrastructure," Suhas added.

The start-up, estimates reveal, is presently valued at $300 million, with its key differentiators being a longer range and an advanced thermal management system. The bottom line of its success, however, will hinge on whether it can deliver its e-scooters, and deliver them fast enough to meet the apparently more-than-healthy demand.