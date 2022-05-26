Simple Energy postpones deliveries of e-scooter amid rising fire incidents in EVs

EV maker Simple Energy on Thursday said it has postponed the deliveries of its maiden electric scooter 'Simple One' to September, citing possible policy changes by the government in the wake of the recent incidents of fire in electric vehicles.

The Bengaluru-based company, which launched the e-scooter on August 15 last year, has taken a “conscious” call to postpone the vehicle deliveries to the first week of September from June, Simple Energy founder-CEO Suhas Rajkumar said in a tweet.

According to Simple One, test rides will begin in July 2022 and dates will be announced on May 30, 2022.

Earlier, the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety submitted the probe report regarding the electric scooters catching fire to the road transport and highways ministry (MoRTH) highlighting serious issues with EV batteries.

The probe has found severe defects in the batteries including poor quality cells, lack of fuse, issues with thermal management, and battery management system (BMS).

An Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) source had told CNBC-TV18 that while almost all companies submit grade-A cells for testing, many may not be necessarily using the same in all the vehicles produced and sold. The report also highlighted issues with the battery management system used by many EV makers.

The probe has also identified issues specific to each company and lapses on the part of testing agencies like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to carry out surprise checks on the manufacturers.

It may be mentioned here that amid these multiple incidents of electric vehicles catching fire, Niti Aayog Member and eminent scientist V K Saraswat recently said that battery cells imported for electric vehicles "may not be" suitable for the country's conditions and emphasised the need for local manufacturing of the cells.

"We want to clearly observe what policy changes are going to be there at the government level...but we don’t want to rush to the whole thing...as there has been a strong statement coming from the government side and there has been a lot of talks on this,” he added.