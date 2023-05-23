The company claims that the Simple ONE is the longest IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range electric 2-wheeler (E2W) in India, with up to 212 km on a single charge. It is also the fastest E2W in its segment, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.77 seconds.

Homegrown electric vehicle and clean energy start-up Simple Energy launched its first electric scooter, the Simple ONE, on Tuesday. The starting price is Rs 1.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.58 lakh (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The Simple ONE electric scooter was unveiled globally on August 15, 2021, and has undergone a series of improvements before its launch. The company claims that the Simple ONE is the longest IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range electric 2-wheeler (E2W) in India, with up to 212 km on a single charge. It is also the fastest E2W in its segment, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.77 seconds.

Suhas Rajkumar, founder & CEO of Simple Energy, expressed his excitement for the launch and thanked all stakeholders for their support. He said, “Going forward, our biggest priority is to facilitate quick deliveries for customers who have been patiently waiting to get their Simple ONE home.”

Simple Energy also said that its maiden offering is completely made-in-India and boasts of having a 214 IP portfolio. It is also the first e-scooter to come with a thermal management system, developed collaboratively with IIT-Indore.

Shreshth Mishra, Co-Founder of Simple Energy, said, “The Simple ONE is equipped with an amalgamation of exciting features, unparalleled performance, extended range, and superior comfort levels.”

The company further revealed that the new e-scooter has received more than 1 lakh pre-bookings in 18 months and plans to commence deliveries in Bangalore. Simple Energy also plans to expand its retail operations to 40-50 cities in the next 12 months.

“From inception, we take pride in investing the right resources in R&D to develop a product that customers will be proud of owning and represents the vigor of Indian start-ups to undertake innovation-led product development,” Mishra added.

Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the global transition to green mobility with more products in the pipeline and a focus on R&D. Early this year, the based start-up, inaugurated its new manufacturing plant, Simple Vision 1.0, in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, and has an installed annual capacity of around 5 lakh units.