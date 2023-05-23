English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsSimple Energy launches maiden e scooter 'Simple ONE' with 212 km IDC range

Simple Energy launches maiden e-scooter 'Simple ONE' with 212 km IDC range

Simple Energy launches maiden e-scooter 'Simple ONE' with 212 km IDC range
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  May 23, 2023 3:25:31 PM IST (Published)

The company claims that the Simple ONE is the longest IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range electric 2-wheeler (E2W) in India, with up to 212 km on a single charge. It is also the fastest E2W in its segment, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.77 seconds.

Homegrown electric vehicle and clean energy start-up Simple Energy launched its first electric scooter, the Simple ONE, on Tuesday. The starting price is Rs 1.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.58 lakh (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The Simple ONE electric scooter was unveiled globally on August 15, 2021, and has undergone a series of improvements before its launch. The company claims that the Simple ONE is the longest IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range electric 2-wheeler (E2W) in India, with up to 212 km on a single charge. It is also the fastest E2W in its segment, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.77 seconds.
Suhas Rajkumar, founder & CEO of Simple Energy, expressed his excitement for the launch and thanked all stakeholders for their support. He said, “Going forward, our biggest priority is to facilitate quick deliveries for customers who have been patiently waiting to get their Simple ONE home.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X