The company claims that the Simple ONE is the longest IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range electric 2-wheeler (E2W) in India, with up to 212 km on a single charge. It is also the fastest E2W in its segment, with a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.77 seconds.

Homegrown electric vehicle and clean energy start-up Simple Energy launched its first electric scooter, the Simple ONE, on Tuesday. The starting price is Rs 1.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.58 lakh (both ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Suhas Rajkumar, founder & CEO of Simple Energy, expressed his excitement for the launch and thanked all stakeholders for their support. He said, “Going forward, our biggest priority is to facilitate quick deliveries for customers who have been patiently waiting to get their Simple ONE home.”