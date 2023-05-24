English
Simple Energy eyeing order book of Rs 1,400 crore and $100 million funding

By Jude Sannith  May 24, 2023 1:27:13 PM IST (Published)

To hit these targets, the company will close two more rounds of funding, including one that Suhas expects to be valued at $100 million. The company has so far netted $42 million spread across two rounds of funding, with investors like Ashwin R Hinduja and Sandeep Wadhwa leading the way.

With the launch of its first-ever e-scooter over and done with, electric mobility start-up, Simple Energy says it is looking at a prospective order book of Rs 1,400 crore in the next 18 months.

On Tuesday, Simple Energy unveiled the long-awaited Simple One, its first-ever EV offering, at its plant located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. In a chat with CNBC-TV18, Simple's CEO, Suhas Rajkumar, said he hoped to sell 1.5 lakh units in 18 months.
"Customers are willing to spend big on premium scooters, and this segment will begun seeing players begin to play a volume game," said Suhas, "We are looking at sales of 1.5 lakh units in the next 18 months and expect to have an order book of Rs 1,400 crore."
