The auto sector seems to be listening to Green Day's "Wake me up when September ends" these days. The month has shown some sales recovery for a few automakers as the country unlocks gradually.

In the last few months, recovery has been slow but steady. Five out of eight Nifty sectoral indices outperformed the benchmark indices. And surprisingly, Nifty Auto was the one to leave the Nifty Pharma index behind to outperform the benchmarks' in the last 6 months.

The auto sector has been reeling since the last two years and most analysts along with broker houses remained bearish on this space. To no one's belief, the auto index went ahead to register the most gains of them all, about 72 percent in the last six months as compared to the benchmarks' return of 33 percent.

Here is a look at some of the positive sales reported for the month:

Hyundai Motors India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported a 3.8 percent increase in total sales at 59,913 units for September. The company had sold 57,705 units in September 2019. Domestic sales were up 23.6 percent to 50,313 units as against 40,705 units in September 2019, the company said in a statement. Exports, however, declined by 43.5 percent to 9,600 units as compared with 17,000 units in September last year, it added.

Kia Motors

Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has registered its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month with recently launched Sonet dominating the compact SUV segment. The company's retail sales last month stood at 18,676 units, over a two-fold increase from 7,554 units in September 2019, driven by Sonet which made its debut on September 18, the automaker said in a statement. The Sonet dominated the compact SUV segment and recorded sales of 9,266 units in just 12 days of its launch, it added.

Tata Motors