SIAM said that the domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles stood at 38,90,114 units for the entire FY23, as compared to 30,69,523 units in the previous year, while the two-wheeler wholesales were at 1,58,62,087 units, as against 1,35,70,008 units in FY22.

Passenger vehicle sales in India grew 26.7 percent in FY23 as automakers continue to focus on producing sports utility vehicles (SUVs) driven by consumer demand, revealed the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in its latest report released on Thursday.

The Indian automotive industry body, which records sales to dealers, said that the sales of entry-level vehicles continued to see challenges. According to SIAM, the sales of small entry-level cars fell 57 percent to 252,000 units in the last fiscal year from its 2016-17 peak of 5,83,000 units.

Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM, in a statement, said that the sales of SUVs, which made up more than 50 percent of total passenger vehicle sales in FY23, were "much higher than expected". He added that the Indian auto industry is expected to perform well in FY24 if the economy remains strong and monsoons are good.

Indian automotive sales hit a record high in FY23 because of the improvements in chip supply and increased demand for SUVs in the country. Passenger vehicle volumes for the year grew to 3.9 million units in the year ended March 31, SIAM, said, adding that the sales of utility vehicles stood at over 2 million. The passenger car segment posted the highest-ever domestic sales surpassing the previous peak in 2018-19.

Aggarwal said, “2022-23 has been a year of consolidation, post-COVID. The year started again with supply chain disruptions from Ukraine conflict. However with efficient management of supply chains and better availability of commodities, especially for the electronics items, prices have moderated over the year, though it remains a concern.”

Commercial vehicles, on the other hand, posted the second highest domestic sales and are close to the previous peak of 2018-19. Despite good growth in domestic sales of three-wheelers, they are still below the 2010-11 levels and two-wheeler domestic sales remain below the 2014-15 levels, SIAM added.

New emission regulations have pushed up the cost of manufacturing entry-level vehicles, increasing the cost for consumers, Aggarwal said. Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have already hiked prices to offset higher input costs due to inflation and new safety and emission norms.

The industry recorded the highest passenger vehicle sales with an annual growth of 27 percent. Commercial vehicles and three-wheelers posted a growth of 34 percent and 87 percent, respectively. The two-wheelers segment grew by a moderate 17 percent.

However, total exports dropped from 56,17,359 units in FY22 to 47,61,487 units in FY23. Except for the passenger vehicles, all other categories — Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers and three-wheelers reported a fall in exports.

In March 2023, domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 4.7 percent at 2,92,030 units as compared to 2,79,525 units during the same month last year. The two-wheeler sales clocked 12,90,553 units in the domestic market, as compared to 11,98,825 units in March 2022.