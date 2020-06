Auto industry body SIAM has requested government to help clear up import congestion at ports, sources informed CNBCTV-18. Sources say auto manufacturers may start feeling the impact of disruptions if the congestion at ports continues for another week.

Electric vehicle manufacturers are likely to be impacted more due to import disruptions.

Meanwhile, shipments continue to be stuck at sea for the seventh day after "unofficial" orders at commissionerates across the country withheld China-origin consignments for a 100 percent examination,