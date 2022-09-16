Vinod Aggarwal elected as new SIAM President

By CNBCTV18.com

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday elected Vinod Aggarwal as the new President of the auto industry body for 2022-23.

Aggarwal is the managing director and chief executive officer of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles. He succeeds Kenichi Ayukawa, the executive vice-chairman of Maruti Suzuki India.

Aggarwal said the Indian automotive industry at present is at a very exciting juncture. "The Indian automotive industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles," he said.

The SIAM also elected Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles managing director Shailesh Chandra as the vice-president, Satyakam Arya; and CEO & MD of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles was elected as the treasurer.

With PTI inputs