    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Vinod Aggarwal elected as new SIAM President

    Vinod Aggarwal elected as new SIAM President

    Vinod Aggarwal elected as new SIAM President
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Vinod Aggarwal is the managing director and chief executive officer of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles. He succeeds Kenichi Ayukawa, the executive vice-chairman of Maruti Suzuki India. 

    The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday elected Vinod Aggarwal as the new President of the auto industry body for 2022-23.
    Aggarwal is the managing director and chief executive officer of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles. He succeeds Kenichi Ayukawa, the executive vice-chairman of Maruti Suzuki India.
    Aggarwal said the Indian automotive industry at present is at a very exciting juncture. "The Indian automotive industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles," he said.
    The SIAM also elected Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles managing director Shailesh Chandra as the vice-president, Satyakam Arya; and CEO & MD of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles was elected as the treasurer.
    With PTI inputs
    Also Read: ARAI teams visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and other EV players to probe FAME-II norm violations
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    autoSIAM

    Previous Article

    2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse unveiled: A stallion that lives up to the name

    Next Article

    ARAI teams visit Hero Electric, Okinawa and other EV players to probe FAME-II norm violations

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng