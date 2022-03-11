0

SIAM Data | India's passenger vehicle sales decline 6% in February as chip shortage continues

By CNBCTV18.COM
Passenger vehicle sales in February 2022 declined 6 percent to 2,62,984 units, compared with 2,81,380 units in the same month last year, according to  India's auto industry body the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). The industry is closely watching the possible impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as global supply chains could come under stress, , SIAM said.

Supply-side issues such as chip shortages, cost increases due to new regulations, greater logistics costs, and commodity prices all contributed to the decline in sales.
Passenger cars wholesales fell to 1,33,572 units last month as compared with 1,55,128 units in February 2021. However, utility vehicle sales increased to 1,20,122 units as against 1,14,350 units in the same period of last year.
Three-wheeler sales declined marginally to 27,039 units last month as compared with 27,656 units in February 2021.
On the February sales data, SIAM Director-General Rajesh Menon said, "Continuing supply-side challenges like semiconductor shortages, increase in cost due to new regulations, higher commodity prices and higher logistics cost, etc., have impacted overall sales in the auto industry."
Menon also added that the industry is closely watching the possible impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as global supply chains could come under stress.
Automobile sales from factories to dealerships across the country also fell 23 percent in February, SIAM reported. Wholesales of domestic passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers declined 23 percent to 13,28,027 units last month, compared with 17,35,909 units in February 2021.
 
