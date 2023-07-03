Shriram Finance reveals installing ACs in trucks is an additional cost of Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 per vehicle

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance shed light on the current state of air conditioning in trucks, particularly highlighting the disparity between large and smaller vehicles.

While most large trucks nowadays come equipped with air-conditioned cabins, smaller trucks such as light commercial vehicles (LCVs) may lack this feature. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance shed light on the current state of air conditioning in trucks, particularly highlighting the disparity between large and smaller vehicles.

Revankar said that most large trucks in operation today are equipped with air-conditioned cabins, providing a comfortable working environment for drivers during long journeys. However, he pointed out that smaller trucks, such as light commercial vehicles (LCVs), often lack this essential feature.

This distinction prompted speculation that Nitin Gadkari, the current Minister for Road Transport and Highways, may have been referring specifically to long-haul trucks when discussing air conditioning provisions.

“Most of the large trucks today, have air-conditioned (AC) cabins. However, smaller trucks like LCVs may not have air conditioning. So maybe Gadkari is talking about long-haul trucks only. So, most of them have the provisioning of air conditioning and maybe it will cost around Rs 30,000-40,000 more per unit, I do not really think it will be expensive,” he said.

According to Revankar, the installation of air conditioning in trucks could significantly reduce driver fatigue, allowing them to cover longer distances without compromising their well-being. This, in turn, would enhance their productivity and efficiency on the road. He suggested that if each operator's productivity were to improve by 15-20 percent, the revenue generated per vehicle per day would witness a corresponding increase of the same magnitude.

Revankar concluded by highlighting the positive impact that air conditioning could have on the road transport industry. By prioritizing driver comfort and well-being, the industry can not only attract and retain skilled drivers but also improve overall efficiency and profitability.

On Friday, Shriram Finance's stock witnessed a 2 percent increase and showed a strong rally of 24 percent in June, despite the market absorbing substantial blocks of shares exceeding 10% from Piramal Enterprise and TPG. Today, Morgan Stanley has revised the target price to Rs 2,200, stating that the stock supply was successfully absorbed, contrary to initial concerns.

Furthermore, to enhance its digital loan distribution business and reach the under-banked population, the company has partnered with Paytm. This collaboration aims to tap into the untapped potential of the segment with limited access to banking services.

