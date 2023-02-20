Shriram Finance, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has reported high growth in two-wheeler credit during the third quarter of the financial year. According to Umesh Ravankar, the Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance, this growth was primarily due to the festive season but the news augurs well for the struggling auto industry segment.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers
Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Cheers to GSTAT, Amnesty & Compensation Clearance — A sneak peek into 49th GST Council meeting
Feb 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Ravankar expressed his optimism regarding the demand for two-wheelers picking up in the coming months. He believes that the demand will come from the northern belt of India, which includes states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
“Quarter three we always have big growth because of the festive demand. Two-wheeler sales are going up. The two-wheeler demand is mostly coming from the northern belt. There will be much demand in the northern, central and eastern and it is going to help us grow much faster,” he said.
Furthermore, Ravankar mentioned that Shriram Finance should be able to maintain its credit cost at 2 percent, which is a positive sign for the company's financial health. He also noted that credit demand is quite good and consistent in both urban and rural areas.
In addition to two-wheeler credit, Ravankar highlighted the strong demand for small credit across commercial vehicles (CV) and small and medium enterprises (MSME) businesses.
“The demand for the small credit is quite strong across the CVs and MSE business,” he said.
This is a promising trend for Shriram Finance, as it indicates that the company's diverse portfolio is performing well.
Ravankar also commented on the state of the realty market, stating that as long as it does well, urban demand should stay robust. This is an important factor to consider for non-banking financial companies, as a strong realty market often leads to an increase in credit demand.
Finally, Ravankar expressed confidence that Shriram Finance should be able to pass on costs, and its net interest margin (NIM) should be around quarter three numbers.
“We are in the niche segment. We have the ability to pass on the cost to the customer but we don’t intend to do it immediately. However, looking at the credit demand and the overall market response, we should be able to pass it on if at all it goes further up. As of now we are very confident that the NIMs would be around the level of quarter three numbers,” he explained.
Also Read | Cashfree payments launches India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending
The stock was down 0.88 percent in the last week and 2.62 percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video