Shriram Finance, one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has reported high growth in two-wheeler credit during the third quarter of the financial year. According to Umesh Ravankar, the Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance, this growth was primarily due to the festive season but the news augurs well for the struggling auto industry segment.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Ravankar expressed his optimism regarding the demand for two-wheelers picking up in the coming months. He believes that the demand will come from the northern belt of India, which includes states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

“Quarter three we always have big growth because of the festive demand. Two-wheeler sales are going up. The two-wheeler demand is mostly coming from the northern belt. There will be much demand in the northern, central and eastern and it is going to help us grow much faster,” he said.

Furthermore, Ravankar mentioned that Shriram Finance should be able to maintain its credit cost at 2 percent, which is a positive sign for the company's financial health. He also noted that credit demand is quite good and consistent in both urban and rural areas.

In addition to two-wheeler credit, Ravankar highlighted the strong demand for small credit across commercial vehicles (CV) and small and medium enterprises (MSME) businesses.

“The demand for the small credit is quite strong across the CVs and MSE business,” he said.

This is a promising trend for Shriram Finance, as it indicates that the company's diverse portfolio is performing well.

Ravankar also commented on the state of the realty market, stating that as long as it does well, urban demand should stay robust. This is an important factor to consider for non-banking financial companies, as a strong realty market often leads to an increase in credit demand.

Finally, Ravankar expressed confidence that Shriram Finance should be able to pass on costs, and its net interest margin (NIM) should be around quarter three numbers.

“We are in the niche segment. We have the ability to pass on the cost to the customer but we don’t intend to do it immediately. However, looking at the credit demand and the overall market response, we should be able to pass it on if at all it goes further up. As of now we are very confident that the NIMs would be around the level of quarter three numbers,” he explained.

