Govt prepares Rs 76,000 crore incentive program to attract chip set makers

The government has prepared Rs 76,000 crore incentive program to attract chip set makers. This incentive program would need Cabinet approval and is likely to be tabled and approved before December 31.

The government has estimated that incentive program will invite investment of Rs 1.7 lakh crore. It is also hoping to attract players like Intel, Mediatek, Qualcomm, among others.

Government is further looking to provide infra support for setting up fabrication facilities.

Meanwhile, semiconductor crises continued to haunt private vehicle sales as despite huge bookings. Dealers were unable to satisfy customers due to supply issues resulting in long waiting periods, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said.

The total vehicle retail sales declined 2.7 percent on a YoY basis in November. When compared to November 2019 (a regular pre-COVID month), overall retails continued to fall by 20 percent. The two wheeler retails were down 1 percent in November 2021, private vehicles by 19 percent and tractors by 9 percent on a YoY basis, FADA said.

Last month, Morgan Stanley released a note stating that the auto chip shortage issue is now in the rearview mirror. The report found that the Malaysian fabrication plants were back to 100 percent and that in Asia, there was a pent up demand for server shipments.

The report came as a light at the end of the tunnel for the auto industry which has till now been voicing concerns of the prolonging shortage.