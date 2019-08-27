Seltos, Creta or Hector? Here's a comparison â€” from prices to features

Kiaâ€™s launch of its brand-new SUV, Seltos, has promised a healthy competition with other carmakers, at a time when the automobile industry is struggling to stay afoot.

Launched on Thursday, the Seltos has already been pre-booked 32,000 times, and boasts a production capacity of 3 lakh units. With its surprisingly competitive pricing, Kia has ensured that its first made-in-India SUV contends toe-to-toe with its rivals.

How has the Seltos fared in comparison to its competitors? We took a look at the features, specifications, prices, and variants of three market-leading SUVs â€” the Hyundai Creta, Morris Garagesâ€™ Hector, and the Kia Seltos.

Price

In terms of petro-based variants, the Creta beats its competitors with a base price of Rs 9.60 lakh for the 1.6 E Model, as compared to the Seltos HTE Gâ€™s Rs 9.69 lakh and the Hector Style MTâ€™s Rs 12.18 lakh.

For diesel versions, the Seltos catches up with the Creta, as both offer the same price of Rs 9.99 lakh as their starting costs. The Hector still lags behind with a price tag of Rs 13.18 lakh.

When it comes to the top-end models, the standings remain the same. The Creta is still the cheapest in both fuel variants, with the 1.6 SX Option Executive petrol model available for Rs 14.17 lakh, and the diesel variant of the same make for Rs 15.67 lakh. Fuel-wise, this reflects the biggest price difference.

In comparison, the Kia Seltos has the same price for its flagship model in both fuel types, with both the petrol-based GTX Plus and the diesel-run HTX Plus AT D priced at Rs 15.99 lakh.

The MG Hector continues to be the most expensive of the three SUVs. The Hector Sharp AT, which runs on petrol, is for Rs 16.78 lakh, while the diesel-based Sharp MT can be bought for Rs 16.88 lakh.

Mileage

In these base petrol versions, the Seltos has the lowest fuel capacity, but the highest mileage, with 16.8 kmpl for its 50-litre fuel tank. The Hector averages 14.16 kmpl with a 60-litre capacity, while the Creta, with its 55-litre tank providing a mileage of 15.8 kmpl, leads the way in total distance coverage, with an output of 869 km in maximum capacity. The Seltos covers 840 km, and the Hector runs for 849.6 km when the fuel tank is full.

But while the tank capacity is the same for the base diesel models, the Creta sees a massive uptick in its mileage, averaging an incredible 22.1 kmpl, which covers a distance of 1215.5 km. In contrast, the diesel variant of the Hector also sees an improved mileage at 17.41 kmpl, this increasing its coverage to 1044.6 km. The Seltos is behind in this spec, since it offers the same mileage as its petrol version.

Exterior

The Creta is available in the maximum colours, with 9 different shades. The Seltos has 7 colour options, while the Hector only has 5.

While all three cars have adjustable headlights, none have any fog lights. In the base models, only the MG Hector has turn indictors on its outside rear view mirrors.

Interior

All the cars have identical specs when it comes to the inside. None of them has leather seats or steering wheels, outside temperature displays, cigarette lighters or ventilated seats. But they all possess tachometers, digital odometers, height-adjustable driver seats and electronic multi-trip meters.

Comfort

All models have power steering, power windows and rear AC vents, but no car has automatic climate control, heated seats, cruise control, or navigation systems. The Seltos and Hector have rear parking sensors, a feature that the Creta misses out on. But the Seltos does not have foldable rear seats, something that both the Creta (bench-folding) and Hector (60:40 split) boast.

Safety