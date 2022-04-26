Self-driving startup Pony.ai bags commercial taxi licence in China

Self-driving startup Pony.ai has announced that it has become the first autonomous driving (AD) company in the world to receive a commercial taxi licence in China. In a statement, the startup is co-located in Fremont, California, and Beijing and Shanghai in China and has backing from Toyota. It said it was awarded a permit to operate 100 AD vehicles as traditional taxis in the suburban Nansha district in Guangzhou Province.

Starting next month, the company will start charging robotaxi operations in an 800 square kilometre area in Nansha and "intends to gradually expand the scale and scope of service to other areas of Guangzhou". Passengers can hail rides and pay for the service through the PonyPilot+ App, the company said.

Pony.ai's robotaxi fleet. (Credit: Pony.ai) Pony.ai's robotaxi fleet. (Credit: Pony.ai)

The start-up, established in 2018, received approval from Beijing city in November 2021 to charge fees to operate a commercial robotaxi business in a suburban district of the city. It is not the same as a taxi licence. Pony.ai claims to have completed 7,00,000 trips till mid-April, with nearly 80 percent repeat users and and a 4.9 rating on a 5-point scale.

"Pony.ai is now the sole company approved for AD commercialisation services in two Tier-1 cities in China. With successful commercialisation in Beijing and Guangzhou, Pony.ai plans to expand its commercialized robotaxi footprint to the other two Tier-1 cities in China next year and to more cities by the start of Pony.ai’s mass commercialization planned for 2024/2025," the company said.

Pony.ai currently has autonomous vehicle testing and operations in all four of China’s Tier-1 cities and in California, the company said. (Image: Pony.ai) Pony.ai currently has autonomous vehicle testing and operations in all four of China’s Tier-1 cities and in California, the company said. (Image: Pony.ai)

To qualify for the licence, Pony.ai said it had to pass stringent safety and other "multifaceted vehicle qualification tests" set forth by Chinese inspection institutions, such as having at least 24 months of AD testing in China and/or other countries, at least 1 million kilometres of testing mileage, at least 2,00,000 kilometres of AD testing within Guangzhou’s designated test area, and no involvement in any active liability traffic accidents.

“The inclusion of autonomous vehicles in the unified and standardised management of taxis proves that both government policy and the public are increasingly accepting robotaxis as a form of everyday transportation,” said Tiancheng Lou, co-founder and CTO of Pony.ai.

The robotaxis will operate from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, with taxi fares that are standard in Guangzhou.

Inside a Pony.ai robotaxi with a backup driver. (Image: Pony.ai) Inside a Pony.ai robotaxi with a backup driver. (Image: Pony.ai)

While the Pony.ai robotaxi currently retains a safety driver, the company expects to remove the driver over the short to intermediate time frame.