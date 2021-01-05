  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Sedans to SUVs, electric to sports car, Audi to drive in comprehensive product line-up for India in 2021

Updated : January 05, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Audi will therefore look to manufacture 80-85 percent of its portfolio in India, and import the 20 percent models which sell in lower volumes.
Dhillon said Audi has seen sustained demand in line with the passenger vehicle industry even after the festive season.
Sedans to SUVs, electric to sports car, Audi to drive in comprehensive product line-up for India in 2021

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Oil prices up $1 on OPEC output cut talks, Iran tension

Oil prices up $1 on OPEC output cut talks, Iran tension

Supreme Court clears govt's new Parliament project with 2:1 verdict

Supreme Court clears govt's new Parliament project with 2:1 verdict

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement