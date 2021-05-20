Second wave of COVID-19 puts breaks on automotive sector recovery Updated : May 20, 2021 16:36:24 IST CARE Ratings sees further sluggishness as the closure of dealer showrooms shall lower the retail sales of this industry. Additionally, the ongoing rally in metal prices could lead to another round of price hikes of vehicles, it added. Published : May 20, 2021 04:36 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply