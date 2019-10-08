Second-hand car market sees robust growth amid auto slowdown
Updated : October 08, 2019 08:09 AM IST
According to a study commissioned by Mahindra First Choice, the pre-owned car market crossed the four million unit mark in FY19 and is 1.2 times the size of the new car market.
Apart from second-hand car sales, car rental and subscription models are also gaining popularity.
While car leasing and subscription models are becoming popular, their numbers may still be too small to indicate a big shift in ownership patterns.
