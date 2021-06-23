Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Second COVID wave has not hit industry that badly, demand should be back, says Mercedes-Benz's Santosh Iyer

    Second COVID wave has not hit industry that badly, demand should be back, says Mercedes-Benz's Santosh Iyer

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India is witnessing a robust demand recovery and all of the company’s recent launches have been sold out for the next two-three months. Santosh Iyer, vice-president of sales & marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, said though demand is bouncing back, supply chain issues continue to be a dampener.

    (Edited by : Bivekananda)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Likely to achieve 4-figure revenue in FY22, says MM Forgings

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20
    Wipro540.15 -16.40
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,736.80 -23.20
    Larsen1,479.80 -19.35
    Tata Steel1,099.80 -13.75
    TCS3,262.10 -38.55
    Axis Bank732.40 -7.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20 -3.26
    Wipro540.15 -16.40 -2.95
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15 -1.50
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75 -1.44
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95 -1.33
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,736.80 -23.20 -1.32
    Larsen1,479.80 -19.35 -1.29
    Tata Steel1,099.80 -13.75 -1.23
    TCS3,262.10 -38.55 -1.17
    Axis Bank732.40 -7.20 -0.97

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.5810-0.1540-0.17
    Pound-Rupee103.6270-0.0410-0.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6698-0.0022-0.32
    View More