'Seat belt clips missing': Nitin Gadkari reveals that some chief ministers don’t buckle up

By CNBCTV18.com

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has revealed that he has travelled with some chief ministers in the country who don’t wear seat belts while in the car. Gadkari was speaking at the IAA's Global Summit on September 5.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident on Sunday while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Mistry’s car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The youngest member of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group was killed on the spot.

Preliminary investigations of the accident revealed that Mistry, who was seated in the backseat, was not wearing a seat belt. It was also revealed that the poor judgement of the driver and high speed may have contributed to the collision.

The transport minister said that to improve road safety, it was necessary to change the mindset of the average person.

Without revealing the names of the state leaders, Gadkari said he had travelled in the cars of four chief ministers. While sitting in the front seat, Gadkari realised that the belt clips were missing. It had been removed so that the car did not make any sound when there was no belt.

“I asked the drivers where the belts were and made sure that I wore the seat belt before the car started," Mint quoted Gadkari as saying. “Now, I have banned the manufacturing and sales of such clips."

Talking about his “very good friend" Mistry, Gadkari said his accident was “very unfortunate: and a great shock to the country”. He added that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway was very dangerous.

The transport minister revealed that every year India saw five lakh accidents and 1,50,000 deaths. He said about 65 percent of these deaths were of people aged between 18 and 34 years.

