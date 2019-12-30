Scrappage policy to focus on eliminating old polluting commercial vehicles, says report

India’s vehicle scrappage policy would focus on eliminating the fleet of old polluting commercial vehicles plying on the country’s roads, reported LiveMint.

The report quoted a senior government official saying that the policy has been finalized and they are waiting for the cabinet’s approval, which is expected soon.

The proposed policy would seek to revive the ailing commercial vehicle industry. “The idea is to take old, polluting ones off the roads as they are major contributors towards pollution,” the official told the newspaper.