Scrappage policy proposes hike in renewal fees for old vehicles from July 2020

As part of the upcoming scrappage policy, the ministry of road, transport and highways has proposed to increase the fees for renewal of registration of vehicles older than 15 years of age from July 2020, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Fitness test for old vehicles has also been proposed to be more frequent from July 2020, sources added.

The ministry has been working on the draft of scrappage policy for over a year now and as reported by CNBC-TV18 earlier, has prepared two-pronged strategy of disincentivizing old vehicles and promoting the scrappage of these automobiles.

Under the first part of the approach, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the ministry has proposed to hike the re-registration fees or the fee to renew the registration of a vehicle older than 15 years of age from Rs 600 to Rs 15,000 for a private four-wheeler or a car, from Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000 for a commercial four-wheeler, from Rs 1,500 to Rs 40,000 for a medium and heavy commercial vehicle. This hike has been proposed to be implemented from July 2020.

As per the draft policy, the ministry has also proposed to increase the frequency of fitness test for old commercial vehicles from one year to six months. CNBC-TV18 reported this on June 24.

The ministry has also proposed to implement a system of automatic fitness centres in phases from 2022 and a standard operating procedure is also expected to be laid out for the same, sources said.

The vehicles which fail to clear the fitness have been proposed to be de-registered and scrapped, as per the draft plan.

In order to further make operation of an old vehicle "less attractive", the draft policy also proposes states to alter road tax. As per the draft, states could opt a tiered structure wherein a higher road tax could be implemented for vehicles older than 15 years of age or they could incentivise scrapping of old vehicles by reducing road tax for new vehicles purchased against a scrapping certificate.

In fact, the ministry has also proposed to set up a system of "transferable" scrapping certificate, which will be issued by a certified scrapping centre and on production of which, people will be able to get a discount on buying new vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers are also expected to offer discounts to customers who buy new vehicles after scrapping old ones.