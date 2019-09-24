Scrappage policy proposes hike in renewal fees for old vehicles from July 2020
Updated : September 24, 2019 06:31 AM IST
It's proposed to hike fee to renew the registration of a 4-wheeler vehicle older than 15 years from Rs 600 to Rs 15,000
Fitness test for old vehicles has also been proposed to be more frequent from July 2020
Ministry has been working on the draft of scrappage policy for over a year
