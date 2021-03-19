Scrappage certificate can guarantee at least 2-3% discount on new cars: Road Transport secretary

The junk of your old car can help you get at least 2-3 percent discount on the purchase of a new automobile with the implementation of voluntary scrappage policy.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane said that the government expects automobile companies to offer at least 2-3 percent discount initially and as the scrappage policy gains momentum, the discount is likely to be higher.

"They have already agreed to give some incentives but the quantum - they have to decide. There are several companies which are willing to give a higher discount. It is a private sector so they have competition. They will come to some understanding and give it. There is a general sense of positiveness about this. I expect them to offer at least 2-3 percent discount initially and as the number increases, they may even offer highest discount," Aramane said.

The fitness centres for re-registration of old vehicles will be set up by the private sector while the land for these centres can be provided by the state governments, Aramane explained.

"Fitness centres will be in private sector mainly. There will be a business model where per vehicle fee we will prescribe so that the centres would be profitable. State governments can chip in by giving land at a concessional rate so depending on the availablity of land and availability of vehicles which have to go under fitness test, there will a number of fitness centres. I am thinking of one per district in next 2-3 years. We may need more than 1,000-1,500 fitness centres in the country," he said.

Simultaneously, there will also be scrappage centres. Scrappage centres will be in two categories. The first category is the collection point, which will be in large numbers, and the other will be the place for actual deregistration of a vehicle and entire scrapping process, Aramane explained.

"Smilarly, scrappage centres also, we require large number of them in the country but there will be certain collection points where the actual deregistration of vehicles will be done. Scrappage and entire recycling process will be done at a centralised place. If we have around 1000 smaller centres then we may have around 100 large centres where entire process will be carried out," Aramane said.

On March 17, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft on the scrappage policy. As per the draft policy, a commercial vehicle will mandatorily get de-registered after 15 years if its fitness certificate is not renewed. Similarly, a private vehicle is proposed to be de-registered after 20 years if it is found unfit or its registration certificate is not renewed.

In addition, the renewal and fitness certificate fee has also been hiked.