Scrappage certificate can guarantee at least 2-3% discount on new cars: Road Transport secretary

Updated : March 19, 2021 10:33 AM IST

On March 17, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft on the scrappage policy.
As per the draft policy, a commercial vehicle will mandatorily get de-registered after 15 years if its fitness certificate is not renewed.
Similarly, a private vehicle is proposed to be de-registered after 20 years if it is found unfit or its registration certificate is not renewed.
Published : March 19, 2021 10:06 AM IST

