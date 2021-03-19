Scrappage certificate can guarantee at least 2-3% discount on new cars: Road Transport secretary Updated : March 19, 2021 10:33 AM IST On March 17, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft on the scrappage policy. As per the draft policy, a commercial vehicle will mandatorily get de-registered after 15 years if its fitness certificate is not renewed. Similarly, a private vehicle is proposed to be de-registered after 20 years if it is found unfit or its registration certificate is not renewed. Published : March 19, 2021 10:06 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply