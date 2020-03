In a relief for auto dealers, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed sale of 10 percent of unsold BS-IV inventory for 10 days post the lockdown, except in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

During the hearing, FADA asked SC for an extension of 30 days to exhaust BS-IV inventory as vehicles worth over Rs 7,000 crore are still unsold.

On March 16, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles till March 31, 2020.

The Supreme Court has already directed that no BS-IV vehicle will be sold or registered from April 1, 2020.

Earlier, automobile dealers had expressed fear that they would not be able to liquidate the BS-IV inventory before the month-end deadline due to circulars to end registration process for BS-IV vehicles much before March 31, 2020, and the fear of coronavirus keeping buyers away from showrooms.