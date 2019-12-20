#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Sayonara SUVs, the compact sedan is Hyundaiâ€™s new favourite segment in India

Updated : December 20, 2019 07:35 PM IST

Aura a sporty design aided by the coupe-like look of the car from the side view, solid wheel arches and the R15 diamond-cut-type alloy wheels and premium satin front grilles
The company feels sunny sales days could be back by mid-2020
Sayonara SUVs, the compact sedan is Hyundaiâ€™s new favourite segment in India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV