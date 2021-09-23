Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment: How to check status

The allotment status date of Sansera Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised. The IPO was subscribed 11.5 times on the third and last day of the bidding process.

The issue received bids for 13.88 crore shares against the IPO size of 1.21 crore shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 734-744 per share.

Shares of Sansera Engineering will make a debut on bourses on September 24.

Once the share allotment is final, the status will appear on the given websites. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Here's how to check the allotment status:

The website of registrar - Link Intime

2) Select the IPO name from the dropdown.

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN.

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit.

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name.

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number.

4) Click on the "Search" button.

Once you hit the submit button, your details should appear on the screen. Ensure you enter the correct details.

The company is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive.

For fiscal 2021, 88.45 percent of their revenue came from the sale of products from the automotive sector and 11.55 percent came from the sale of products from the non-automotive sectors, according to analysts.

As of July 31, the company had 16 manufacturing facilities, out of which 15 are in India and 1 facility in Sweden.