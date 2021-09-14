Sansera Engg bets on EV boom; targets revenue at Rs 2000 crore

Sansera Engineering will make progress with the rising of electric vehicle (EV) market, BR Preetham, Group CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

The Bengaluru-based company is a manufacturer of a range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle verticals. It is the largest supplier of connecting rods, rocker arms, and gear shifter forks to two-wheeler OEMs in India.

"The EV market is emerging. So as it progresses, we will also make a progression because we already have order book for the supply of components for EVs for both the new-age startup as well as the conventional OEMs who are getting into the EV market," Preetham said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On debt, he said, "As of March 31, 2021, as declared, our net debt was around Rs 485 crore and even with the current expansion plan that we have, we do not anticipate an increase in debt. In fact, our net debt to equity will further improve from the current 0.65 percent.”

According to him, with the current capacity, the company will be able to clock Rs 2,000 crore of revenue. “With the capacities that are in place, with good utilisation, we should be able to turn around, approximately, Rs 2,500 crore, subject to demand,” said Preetham.

