Samvardhana Motherson gets Street excited on two new acquisitions

Samvardhana Motherson International surged 8 percent in trade on July 5 after announcing two acquisitions after market closing hours on July 4. The stock touched its 52 week high and also marks the biggest single-day gain in seven months.

Investment in Prysm Systems

MSSL Consolidated Inc, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Samvardhana

Motherson International Ltd, signed an agreement for an investment of $14 million in Prysm Systems. Prysm is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of large-format touch-enabled display screens with embedded collaborative software. Prysm's turnover for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, was $6.15 million.