Samvardhana Motherson acquires assets and shares of the Dr. Schneider Group entities

Samvardhana Motherson International via its subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV has entered into an agreement to acquire assets and shares of the Dr. Schneider Group entities.

Dr. Schneider Group is a manufacturer of innovative, high-end interior components with global technology offerings, who filed for insolvency in September 22 due to a failed operational and financial restructuring. The group had a turnover of EUR 472 million in CY2022.

The overall cost of acquisition is EUR 118.3 million, of which EUR 69.1 million is for assets purchased in Germany and EUR 49.2 million is for shares of overseas subsidiaries.

“We have been trusted upon by our customer to take over this business. With their continued support we believe we will be able to turnaround this business like we have done every time in the past. We see a lot of synergies and untapped potential in this business, specially on the R&D side. We are looking forward to welcoming 4,500 people on our journey towards our Vision 2025 and beyond”, says Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson in a press release to the stock exchanges.

The deal will help to drive long term competitiveness by increasing content per car through vertical integration in Motherson’s interior offerings. Dr. Schneider Holding GmbH is a technology leader in air-vents, decorative interior components with illumination, with strong presence in premium vehicles. Further, the deal has the potential to leverage the premium end product capabilities to supply to other global customers of Motherson.

The acquisition is at an attractive valuation with price to book of less than

0.5 times. The transaction is expected to be competed in the third quarter of FY24.

The management while interacting with CNBC-TV18 said the acquisition should be Earnings Per Share (EPS) accretive from day 1 and is confident to make the acquired asset profitable. The acquired company had EUR 200 million debt when it filed for insolvency, which has now reduced to EUR 20 million.

Earlier this month, Samvardhana Motherson made an investment of $14 million in Prysm Systems engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of large-format touch-enabled display screens with embedded collaborative software.